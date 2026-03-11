BJD hits streets over LPG price rise; hotels may shut amid gas shortage fears

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) staged a protest on the main road in Bhubaneswar. Members of the Biju Mahila, Yuva, and Chhatra Janata Dal demonstrated at Master Canteen Square against the rise in cooking gas prices.

As part of the protest, members of the Biju Mahila Janata Dal lit traditional stoves on the road in a symbolic demonstration. The party alleged that the “double-engine government” has given a “double betrayal” to the people of the state.

BJD leaders said the agitation will be intensified in the coming days. The party has warned that protests will be organized in front of District Collector offices across Odisha and that they may also lay siege to the State Assembly if the issue is not addressed.

Meanwhile, a report released yesterday suggested that the ongoing war in the Middle East has led to a shortage of fuel gas. The Bhubaneswar Hotel and Restaurant Association has expressed concern that hotels and restaurants in Bhubaneswar could start shutting down within the next two days.

Currently, nearly 20 percent of the commercial gas supply has been halted, creating major difficulties for hotels and restaurants. In several major cities across the country, hotels have already begun closing due to the shortage. If the situation continues, Bhubaneswar may witness similar closures within the next two days.