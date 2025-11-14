BJD has lived through many highs and lows, yet our resolve to fight has remained unbreakable: LoP Naveen Patnaik on Nuapada byelection results

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has lived through many highs and lows, yet our resolve to fight has remained unbreakable, said party president and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik in his reaction over the Nuapada byelection results.

Taking to his X handle the BJD president expressed his heartfelt gratitude the every party leader, worker, and every supporter worked tirelessly, and gave their all for the conch party in the Nuapada byelection.

The former Chief Minister also congratulated the BJP candidate on the victory and hoped that he will honour this mandate by bringing meaningful development to Nuapada.

“To every leader, every worker, and every supporter of the @bjd_odisha who stood united, worked tirelessly, and gave their all for the BJD in the #Nuapada byelection, I express my heartfelt gratitude. Your commitment and spirit are the true strength of our party,” Naveen wrote on his X handle.

“I also extend my congratulations to the BJP candidate on the victory, and I sincerely hope he will honour this mandate by bringing meaningful development to Nuapada,” he added.

He further said, “Elections come and go, but our values and our respect for people’s faith must always remain. It’s the responsibility of our institutions to uphold our democratic right of free and fair elections.”

“BJD has lived through many highs and lows, yet our resolve to fight for the people has remained unbreakable, and it will continue to remain so. Our party is inspired by Biju Babu, the fighter. Our fight for the rights of people of #Odisha will continue,” the BJD president assured.

“I once again thank the Nuapada people who voted for BJD and the party workers who worked very hard for this byelection,” he mentioned.