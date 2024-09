BJD forms new Committees, from senior leaders to first time MLAs included; Check details

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today formed three new committees to assist the Co-ordination Committee of the party formed on August 5, 2024.

Advisory Committee, Membership Drive Committee and Programme Implementation Committee are the three new committees the conch party formed today.

Several senior and veteran leaders along with first time MLAs and women leaders have been included in the committees. Even the leaders, who lost the 2024 election, also have been included.

Advisory Committee:

Prasanna Acharya, Convenor Usha Devi Prafulla Kumar Mallick Chandra Sekhar Sahoo Randendra Pratap Swain Prafulla Samal Ashok Chandra Panda Padmanbha Behera Badri Narayan Patra Mangala Kissan Bhupinder Singh Rabi Narayan Nanda Ayub Khan Sarojini Hembram Shashi Bhusan Behera Rajanikant Singh Ganeswar Behera

Membership Drive Committee:

Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Convenor Rajendra Dholkia Dibya Shankar Mishra Rabindra Kumar Jena Chandra Sarathi Behera Muzibulla Khan Ananta Narayan Jena Amar Patnaik Rajashree Mallick Jagannath Saraka Bijay Nayak Sarmistha Sethi Umakanta Samantaray Sanjib Kumar Mallick Mukesh Kumar Pal Niranjan Bisi Subhashis Khuntia Romancha Ranjan Biswal Goutam Budhha Sas Jogesh Kumar Singh Arvind Mohapatra Ramakant Bhoi

Programme Implementation Committee: