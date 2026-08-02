BJD forms Constituency Coordination Committee for Choudwar-Cuttack AC

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Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) reportedly formed a 10-member Constituency Coordination Committee for the Choudwar-Cuttack Assembly Constituency.

A Constituency Coordination Committee consisting of the following leaders of the Choudwar-Cuttack AC is hereby formed to strengthen the organizational activities under Choudwar – Cuttack Assembly Constituency, read the order of the conch party.

The 10-member Constituency Coordination Committee includes:

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Pradeep Khuntia Jaydev Jena Tapas Mohanty Manasi Swarnaprava Samal Premchand Nayak Ajay Behera, Ex-VC, Choudwar Municipality Supriya Jethy Chiranjaya Sahoo Nisitt Karan Jyotsna Rani Subudhiroy

Prafulla Singh, District President, Cuttack will act as the coordinator of this Constituency Coordination Committee and may invite other leaders as special invitees as and when required, added the order issued by Debiprasad Mishra, the Senior Vice-President of the party.

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