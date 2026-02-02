BJD flags ECI lapses on Form 17C and vote surges

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Nineteen months after the twin elections in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today flagged the Election Commission of India (ECI) lapses on Form 17C and vote surges.

The Election Commission of India is yet to provide clear answers on key concerns from the 2024 Odisha elections, the BJD said, renewing its call for full transparency.

Addressing a press meet, senior party leaders Santrupt Misra and Lekhasree Samanta Singhar stressed that the demands-raised on behalf of Naveen Patnaik-are aimed at strengthening democracy, not politics.

Her are the highlights of the press meet:

Form 17C still missing: Booth-wise vote records remain unpublished even after 19 months.

Vote mismatches: Large gaps between votes polled (Form 17C) and counted (Form 20), with some booths showing 600+ excess votes.

Post-5 PM surge: A 7%-30% rise in vote figures across all constituencies–unseen in earlier polls–remains unexplained.

Lost votes: Ballots invalidated due to EVM/procedural errors, with no accountability.

Transparency sought: BJD demands party participation in EVM audits and stronger safeguards.

The party urged the ECI to give prompt, clear explanations to restore public trust and uphold free, fair elections.

