BJD dissolves state level office bearers, appoints new spokespersons; Santrupt Misra becomes Naveen Patnaik’s political secretary

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik today appointed dissolved all state-level office bearers with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the conch party, Patnaik dissolved all state level office bearers with immediate effect and a new committee will be formed shortly.

The notification, however, said that the district-level committees and staff will remain the same.

BJD also appointed Santrupt Mishra, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Amar Patnaik, Sasmit Patra, and Pradeep Kumar Majhi as the national spokespersons.

Likewise, Prasanna Acharya, Pramila Mallik, Debi Prasad Mishra, Pratap Keshari Deb, Arun Kumar Sahoo, Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, Devi Ranjan Tripathy, Shrimayee Mishra, Lekhashree Samantasinghar, Sudam Marndi, Sulata Deo, Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Bhrugu Baxipatra and Lenin Mohanty have been appointed as the State-level spokespersons.

Similarly, Dr Santrupt Mishra has been appointed as the political secretary to BJD President Naveen Patnaik while Sukanta Kumar Panda has been named the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the opposition leader.

Pratap Jena has been designated as the Senior State Media Coordinator and Swayam Prakash Mohapatra has been posted as the Social Media Coordinator. Lenin Mohanty and Priyabrata Majhi have been appointed as media coordinators of the party.