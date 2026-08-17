BJD deputes three senior leaders to major flood affected districts

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Bhubaneswar: In view of the prevailing flood situation in Odisha, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Leader of Oppositions (LoP) Naveen Patnaik deputed three senior leaders to major flood affected districts.

As per the official order of the Patnaik, while Pradip Kumar Amat has been deputed to Jajpur district, Arun Kumar Sahoo has been sent to take stock of the flood situation in Bhadrak district.

Similarly, Sanjay Kumar Das Burma also has been sent to Baleshwar district.

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These senior leaders will visit to the flood affected areas, interact with the affected people and coordinate with the District Administration, local BJD leaders and functionaries to ensure proper relief and restoration measures.

As directed by the party president, this order will come into force with immediate effect.