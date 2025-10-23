BJD deploys leaders for Nuapada by-election, check details

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has reportedly deployed several party leaders in the blocks and ULB for the upcoming Nuapada by-election, which is slated to be held on November 11.

Party president Naveen Patnaik appointed them for the Nuapada Block, Komna Block and Khariar Road NAC. They are:

Nuapada Block:

Sudhir Samal

Srikanta Sahu

Mukesh Kumar Pal

Pradeep Kumar Sahu

Purna Chandra Swain

Manmath Routray

Debasis Marandi

Komna Block:

Pranab Kumar Balabantaray

Sanjib Kumar Mallick

Madhab Dhada

Khariar Road NAC:

Ganeswar Behera

Ananta Narayan Jena

Rajendra Sahu

Likewise, the conch party deployed the following 21 leaders to coordinate different sectoral organizational activities:

Pramila Mallick Niranjan Bishi Tukuni Sahu Subhash Singh Ramesh Majhi Latika Pradhan Prakash Majhi Alka Mohanty Dolly Majhi Mohammad Adam Sk Nizamuddin Prafulla Singh Bhanupratap Singh Majhi Sanjit Mohanty Giriraj Singh Majhi Gourihari Mishra Bhisma Dev Saraf Raju Gheebela Nandlal Singh Japan Mohapatra Prabir Mohanty