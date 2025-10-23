BJD deploys leaders for Nuapada by-election, check details
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has reportedly deployed several party leaders in the blocks and ULB for the upcoming Nuapada by-election, which is slated to be held on November 11.
Party president Naveen Patnaik appointed them for the Nuapada Block, Komna Block and Khariar Road NAC. They are:
Nuapada Block:
- Sudhir Samal
- Srikanta Sahu
- Mukesh Kumar Pal
- Pradeep Kumar Sahu
- Purna Chandra Swain
- Manmath Routray
- Debasis Marandi
Komna Block:
- Pranab Kumar Balabantaray
- Sanjib Kumar Mallick
- Madhab Dhada
Khariar Road NAC:
- Ganeswar Behera
- Ananta Narayan Jena
- Rajendra Sahu
Likewise, the conch party deployed the following 21 leaders to coordinate different sectoral organizational activities:
- Pramila Mallick
- Niranjan Bishi
- Tukuni Sahu
- Subhash Singh
- Ramesh Majhi
- Latika Pradhan
- Prakash Majhi
- Alka Mohanty
- Dolly Majhi
- Mohammad Adam
- Sk Nizamuddin
- Prafulla Singh
- Bhanupratap Singh Majhi
- Sanjit Mohanty
- Giriraj Singh Majhi
- Gourihari Mishra
- Bhisma Dev Saraf
- Raju Gheebela
- Nandlal Singh
- Japan Mohapatra
- Prabir Mohanty