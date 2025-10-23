BJD deploys leaders for Nuapada by-election, check details

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has reportedly deployed several party leaders in the blocks and ULB for the upcoming Nuapada by-election, which is slated to be held on November 11.

BJD star campaigners for Nuapada by-election

Party president Naveen Patnaik appointed them for the Nuapada Block, Komna Block and Khariar Road NAC. They are:

Nuapada Block:

  • Sudhir Samal
  • Srikanta Sahu
  • Mukesh Kumar Pal
  • Pradeep Kumar Sahu
  • Purna Chandra Swain
  • Manmath Routray
  • Debasis Marandi

Komna Block:

  • Pranab Kumar Balabantaray
  • Sanjib Kumar Mallick
  • Madhab Dhada

Khariar Road NAC:

  • Ganeswar Behera
  • Ananta Narayan Jena
  • Rajendra Sahu

Likewise, the conch party deployed the following 21 leaders to coordinate different sectoral organizational activities:

  1. Pramila Mallick
  2. Niranjan Bishi
  3. Tukuni Sahu
  4. Subhash Singh
  5. Ramesh Majhi
  6. Latika Pradhan
  7. Prakash Majhi
  8. Alka Mohanty
  9. Dolly Majhi
  10. Mohammad Adam
  11. Sk Nizamuddin
  12. Prafulla Singh
  13. Bhanupratap Singh Majhi
  14. Sanjit Mohanty
  15. Giriraj Singh Majhi
  16. Gourihari Mishra
  17. Bhisma Dev Saraf
  18. Raju Gheebela
  19. Nandlal Singh
  20. Japan Mohapatra
  21. Prabir Mohanty
