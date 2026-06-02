BJD constitutes fact-finding team to visit family of alleged custodial death victim at Kabisuryanagar

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Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) constituted a fact-finding team to visit family of alleged custodial death victim at Kabisuryanagar in Ganjam district.

With the approval of president of BJD Naveen Patnaik, a fact-finding team has been constituted to visit the family of Susant Sahu in connection with the alleged custodial death at Kabisuryanagar Police Station.

The team will visit the victim’s family, ascertain the facts surrounding the incident, interact with local residents and other stakeholders, and submit a detailed report to President of Biju Janata Dal, Naveen Patnaik.

The team comprises:

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Ramesh Chyau Patnaik

Purna Chandra Swain

Bhagwan Gantayat

Bhrugu Baxipatra

Latika Pradhan

Ranjita Sahu

Sanghamitra Dalei

Manjula Swain

Chinmayanand Srirup Deb

Sulakshana Geetanjali Devi

Subash Behera

Subash Moharana

Biju Janata Dal expresses deep concern over the allegations surrounding the incident and reiterates its commitment to safeguarding human rights, ensuring justice for victims, and upholding the rule of law. The party stands in solidarity with the bereaved family during this difficult time.

The findings and recommendations of the team will be submitted to the party president for appropriate consideration and further action.