BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria alleges BJP manipulated Nuapada by-poll using administrative machinery, BJP responds

Bhubaneswar: Biju Mahila Janata Dal president and Nuapada by-poll candidate Snehangini Chhuria alleged that the BJP secured its victory by rigging votes through the district administration, police, and election officials.

Addressing a press conference at Shankha Bhawan, she said the overwhelming support she witnessed across every panchayat and NAC during the campaign did not reflect in the final vote count.

She claimed that during the campaign, the district administration acted vindictively against BJD workers, and repeated complaints to election officials brought no action.

While BJD leaders left Nuapada during the silent period in adherence to the election code, Chhuria alleged that BJP leaders stayed back and distributed money. When a BJD worker filed a complaint, he was allegedly detained, booked under the Arms Act, and jailed.

On polling day, she stated that BJP workers entered booths, campaigned inside, and pressured voters, while authorities ignored complaints.

She highlighted abnormally high voting percentages, with 41 booths recording over 90% turnout. She also raised concerns over inconsistent voter turnout figures, which rose from 75% at 5 PM to 83.45% the next day–“a clear indication of fraud,” she said.

Chhuria affirmed that the people of Nuapada stood with the BJD and vowed to continue fighting for the interests of Nuapada residents, thanking them and BJD president Naveen Patnaik for their support.

Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das said the BJP may have captured the seat by misusing administrative machinery, but the people’s support remains with Chhuria and Naveen Patnaik, reaffirming that the BJD will continue standing with the people of Nuapada.

Meanwhile responding to the allegations made by BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria, BJP General Secretary Biranchi Tripathy said, “For the first time since its inception, the Biju Janata Dal has finished third in the Nuapada by-election. BJD leaders and workers are in mental distress, which is why they are making such unfounded allegations.”

He said the BJD should introspect instead of pointing fingers, as the party’s own workers and supporters are steadily distancing themselves from it. “Even Zilla Parishad members, sarpanches, and several key leaders are leaving the BJD,” he added.

Tripathy further stated, “The people of Odisha have now completely lost faith in the BJD. For the first time, the entire election process was conducted under full CCTV surveillance, so the opposition’s allegations carry no truth whatsoever.”