BJD calls for six hours Bhubaneswar bandh on September 24, Know why

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janta Dal (BJD) has called for a six hours bandh of Odisha’s capital city on Septmeber 24, which is on Tuesday over the ongoing controversial Bharatpur Army Major row.

Sources revealed that senior leader Debiprasad Mishra in a press conference has announced the six hours Bhubaneswar close after getting nod from the party president Naveen Patnaik.

BJD leader Arun Sahu has informed that the hartal will be observed from 6am in morning till 1 pm in the afternoon on the mentioned day.

Ashok Panda has also requested the support of residents of Bhubaneswar in observing the bandh.

On that day, the traffic movements will likely be affected during the mentioned period.

On September 15, an Army major and his fiancée were assaulted and harassed by some miscreants while returning from a hotel. When they reached Bharatpur police station to file an FIR they were subjected to torture and the woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by the police officers.

Yesterday, the police arrested the 7 youths who harassed the couple while they were on their to home and suspended five officers, including the Inspector-in-Charge (IIC IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, Sub-Inspector Baisalini Panda, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Salilamayee Sahoo and Sagarika Rath, and Constable Balaram Handa.

However, the seven youths were granted bail just four hours of their arrest. Odisha Crime Branch is currently investigating the case.