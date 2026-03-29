BJD-BJP face-off over MP Nishikant Dubey’s derogatory remarks on Biju Patnaik, Sasmit Patra resigns

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A political face-off erupted between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the derogatory remarks of MP Nishikant Dubey on former Odisha Chief Minister and legendary leader Biju Patnaik.

While speaking to the newsmen in Delhi, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had, “…America sent its troops and CIA agents to Tibet, knowing that China would one day take over Tibet. The Dalai Lama and his brother were in constant contact with the US government. Nehru fought the entire 1962 war with China with American money and in collaboration with CIA agents. Biju Patnaik, the then Chief Minister of Odisha, was a link between the US government, the CIA, and Nehru. Even the officials were aware of this. I have released two letters from Nehru today, in which he is telling his officials, especially the US ambassador, to do their job. We have sent Biju Patnaik for a major task, and he is discussing defense matters.”

“Even after losing the China war in 1962, Nehruji didn’t find peace. And how did he surrender India’s interests?…In 1964, when Nehruji was alive, a nuclear device was installed at Nanda Devi, which still hasn’t been found. As a result, the entire Gangetic Terai region is still battling cancer. Secondly, the Charbatia airport in Odisha, where Biju Patnaikji, who was heavily involved, built a large U2 spy plane, a U2 base, and made Charbatia the base for the U2 aircraft. And that aircraft base housed the US military in India from 1963 to 1979. Congress could never have perpetrated a more democratic attack than this in its lifetime. Therefore, Congress should apologise today,” he demanded.

Condemning Dubey’s derogatory remarks on Biju Patnaik, BJD MP Sasmit Patra resigned from the Standing Committee on Communications and IT.

Advertisement

“I strongly condemn the extremely disgraceful and false statements made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, regarding Shri Biju Patnaik. I refute his statements. The references he made to Nehru and later to the US and others, are extremely unfortunate…”Patra said.

“When the Russians needed help during World War II, he helped them against the Nazis…When our soldiers were transported to Kashmir in 1947, he personally piloted them. During India’s freedom struggle, the entire country knows his contribution at that time. For such a person, for such a great personality, these statements from Nishikant Dubey are extremely unfortunate and condemnable, because I also serve on the Communications and IT Committee, where he holds the chairmanship. I cannot persevere as a member of a committee where Mr Dubey, who has made such remarks about Biju Babu, is present. That is why I have resigned from the Communications and IT Committee,” he added.

This apart, BJD also demands an apology from Nishikant Dubey for his remarks on Biju Patnaik.