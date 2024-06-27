BJD, BJP face-off over Mahanadi water dispute

Bhubaneswar: Mahanadi water dispute once again has taken the centre stage of politics in Odisha with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) blaming each other.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari had earlier commented on the previous government’s stance on the Mahanadi river water dispute. He had said that despite having multiple platforms to resolve the Mahanadi water dispute, the BJD government did not make any effort. The then government did not present the case properly in the tribunal. However, we (BJP government) will take all measures to resolve the long dispute.

In response to Pujari, BJD held a press conference today and advised the saffron party not to give any excuses saying now as BJP has triple engine government in Chhattisgarh, in Odisha and at the Centre, the people of Odisha should get justice.

From the central government to the water tribunal, the previous government has fought for the rights of the people of Odisha in all forums, BJD said and demanded that justice should be given to the people of Odisha without misleading the public opinion.

Along with this, BJD reiterated the special category status for Odisha and coal royalty. BJD has been demanding separate statehood for 24 years. So the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers should keep this demand before the Prime Minister while meeting him.

Similarly, as 17 coal blocks are going to be auctioned, the Odisha government should submit its demand to the central government for revising the coal royalty, said BJD MLA Pratap Keshari Deb.

