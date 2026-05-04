BJD begins rebuilding in Tirtol after cross-voting fallout in recent Rajya Sabha elections

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today begun its effort to rebuild the Tirtol assembly constituency after cross-voting fallout in recent Rajya Sabha elections.

BJD leaders and workers from Raghunathpur and Tirtol, led by former minister Pratap Jena and former MLA Prashant Muduli, met Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik to chart a roadmap for revival.

Advertisement

The outreach comes days after Tirtol MLA Ramakant Bhoi was suspended from the party for cross-voting in the recent Rajya Sabha elections.

Party insiders indicate the current push is aimed at restoring cadre confidence and consolidating the base ahead of upcoming Panchayat elections.