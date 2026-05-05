BJD appoints District Presidents, District Working Presidents and State Office Bearers  

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Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik today appointed several senior leaders as district presidents, district working presidents and state office bearers of the party.

As per the notification issued by the BJD presidents, the following leaders as District President/Working President in the Organisational District with immediate effect:

Rajendra Kumar Sahoo- District President, Khordha

Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi- District President, Balasore

Manmath Routray- Working President, Khordha

Goutam Buddha Das- Working President, Balasore

Nalini Kanta Pradhan- Working President, Angul

Mahidhar Rana- Working President, Boudh

Narottam Sahu- Working President, Dhenkanal

Pramod Pattanayak- Working President, Keonjhar

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Likewise, the following senior leaders have been appointed as State Office Bearers of Biju Janata Dal:

Raghunath Mohanty, Balasore- Vice-President

Raghunandan Das, Jagatsinghpur- Sr. General Secretary

Jiban Pradip Das, Balasore- Sr. General Secretary

Sananda Marandi, Baripada- Sr. General Secretary

Chandra Sarathi Behera, Cuttack Sadar- Sr. General Secretary

Rama Ranjan Baliarsingh, Satyabadi- Sr. General Secretary

Sudarshan Haripal, Rengali- General Secretary

Pradip Kumar Sahu, Begunia- General Secretary

Sujata Sahu, Jajpur- General Secretary

Manorama Mohanty, Narla- General Secretary

Madhab Dhada, Soro- General Secretary

Rupesh Kumar Panigrahi, Gajapati- General Secretary

Sunil Mohanty, Puri- General Secretary

Biswa Ranjan Mallick, Bari- General Secretary

Abhimanyu Sethi, Anandpur- General Secretary

Rohit Joseph Tirkey, Biramitrapur- General Secretary

Rudra Pratap Maharathy, Pipili- General Secretary

Dhanurjaya Sidu, Keonjhar- General Secretary

Pramod Samal, Kendrapara- General Secretary

Kasinath Hembram, Mayurbhanj- General Secretary

Bishnubrata Routray, Basudevpur- General Secretary

Abinash Samal, Dhenkanal- General Secretary

Eswar Panigrahi, Koraput- General Secretary

Gobardhan Das, Kalahandi- General Secretary

MD W Shakeel, Cuttack- General Secretary

Subash Chandra Patra, Bhubaneswar- General Secretary

Jagdish Patra, Rayagada- General Secretary

Surendra Mohapatra, Jagatsinghpur- General Secretary

Jagabandhu Das, Gajapati- General Secretary

Sishira Parija, Cuttack- General Secretary

Prasanta Nayak, Cuttack- General Secretary

Prasanta Nayak, Cuttack- General Secretary

Amiya Das, Bhubaneswar- General Secretary

Biplab Patra, Digapahandi- General Secretary

Debashish Mohanty, Mayurbhanj- Secretary

Sunil Kumar Das, Mayurbhanj- Secretary

Rajesh Pradhan, Titlagarh- Secretary

Subramanyam Mohanty, Mayurbhanj- Secretary

Durga Tripathy, Malkangiri- Secretary

Abhimanyu Kusal, Sonepur- Secretary

Mitu Das, Pattamundai- Secretary

Kailash Mukhi, Phulbani- Secretary

Soumit Mitra, Cuttack- Secretary

Aditya Nanda, Kalahandi- Secretary

Tanmay Swain, Bhubaneswar- Secretary

Pratap Mohanty, Jajpur- Secretary

Baikuntha Nayak, Sundargarh- Secretary

Mukunda Gouda, Ganjam- Secretary

Kaliprasad Mishra, Kendrapara- Secretary

Jitendra Mohanty, Baripada- Secretary

Durga Samantray, Bhubaneswar- Secretary

R Murali Rao, Berhampur- Secretary

Santosh Bej, Bhubaneswar- Secretary

Ashok Patjoshi, Dharmagarh- Secretary

Bhagaban Panda, Sorada- Secretary

Solar Mishra, Jaydev- Secretary

Laxman Meher, Bolangir- Secretary

Pravash Panigrahi, Bolangir- Secretary

Biplab Jena, Angul- Secretary

Muralidhar Behera, Binjharpur- Secretary

Pradip Mohanty, Binjharpur- Secretary

Pruthiraj Sahoo, Rayagada- Secretary

Ashok Sahoo, Boudh- Secretary

Satyabrata Das, Mayurbhanj- Secretary

Narayan Loha, Birmaharajpur- Secretary

Lal Bikram Singh Deo, Bargarh- Secretary

Gyana Giri Goswami, Cuttack- Secretary

Ratikanta Rout, Anandpur- Secretary

Pradipta Khuntia, Choudwar-Cuttack- Secretary

Chiranjay Sahoo, Choudwar-Cuttack- Secretary

Debasish Acharya, Derabish- Secretary

Santosh Pattnaik, Paradeep- Secretary

Premananda Behera, Sakhigopal- Secretary

Dipak Madhual, Saraskana- Secretary

Satyajit Mishra, Bhubaneswar- Secretary

Siba Shankar Samantaray, Khordha- Secretary

Siba Shankar Samantaray, Khordha- Secretary

Sanjay Sethi, Bhubaneswar- Secretary

Dipti Ranjan Kuanar, Erasama- Secretary

Kamala Kanta Mohapatra, Balikuda- Secretary

Jay Narayan Tripathy, Sundargarh- Joint Secretary

Kishore Nayak, Bhubaneswar- Joint Secretary

Dillip Senapati, Bhubaneswar- Joint Secretary

Jitendra Kumar, Bhubaneswar- Joint Secretary

Mukunda Deba Samal, Bhadrak- Joint Secretary

Pratap Rout, Bhubaneswar- Joint Secretary

Satyajit Dash, Bhubaneswar- Joint Secretary

Manoranjan Mohanty, Bhubaneswar- Joint Secretary

Rabi Chhotray, Bhubaneswar- Joint Secretary

M. Rao, Bhubaneswar- Joint Secretary

Saroj Pradhan, Raghunathpalli- Joint Secretary