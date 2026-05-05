BJD appoints District Presidents, District Working Presidents and State Office Bearers
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik today appointed several senior leaders as district presidents, district working presidents and state office bearers of the party.
Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik today appointed several senior leaders as district presidents, district working presidents and state office bearers of the party.
As per the notification issued by the BJD presidents, the following leaders as District President/Working President in the Organisational District with immediate effect:
- Rajendra Kumar Sahoo- District President, Khordha
- Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi- District President, Balasore
- Manmath Routray- Working President, Khordha
- Goutam Buddha Das- Working President, Balasore
- Nalini Kanta Pradhan- Working President, Angul
- Mahidhar Rana- Working President, Boudh
- Narottam Sahu- Working President, Dhenkanal
- Pramod Pattanayak- Working President, Keonjhar
Likewise, the following senior leaders have been appointed as State Office Bearers of Biju Janata Dal:
- Raghunath Mohanty, Balasore- Vice-President
- Raghunandan Das, Jagatsinghpur- Sr. General Secretary
- Jiban Pradip Das, Balasore- Sr. General Secretary
- Sananda Marandi, Baripada- Sr. General Secretary
- Chandra Sarathi Behera, Cuttack Sadar- Sr. General Secretary
- Rama Ranjan Baliarsingh, Satyabadi- Sr. General Secretary
- Sudarshan Haripal, Rengali- General Secretary
- Pradip Kumar Sahu, Begunia- General Secretary
- Sujata Sahu, Jajpur- General Secretary
- Manorama Mohanty, Narla- General Secretary
- Madhab Dhada, Soro- General Secretary
- Rupesh Kumar Panigrahi, Gajapati- General Secretary
- Sunil Mohanty, Puri- General Secretary
- Biswa Ranjan Mallick, Bari- General Secretary
- Abhimanyu Sethi, Anandpur- General Secretary
- Rohit Joseph Tirkey, Biramitrapur- General Secretary
- Rudra Pratap Maharathy, Pipili- General Secretary
- Dhanurjaya Sidu, Keonjhar- General Secretary
- Pramod Samal, Kendrapara- General Secretary
- Kasinath Hembram, Mayurbhanj- General Secretary
- Bishnubrata Routray, Basudevpur- General Secretary
- Abinash Samal, Dhenkanal- General Secretary
- Eswar Panigrahi, Koraput- General Secretary
- Gobardhan Das, Kalahandi- General Secretary
- MD W Shakeel, Cuttack- General Secretary
- Subash Chandra Patra, Bhubaneswar- General Secretary
- Jagdish Patra, Rayagada- General Secretary
- Surendra Mohapatra, Jagatsinghpur- General Secretary
- Jagabandhu Das, Gajapati- General Secretary
- Sishira Parija, Cuttack- General Secretary
- Prasanta Nayak, Cuttack- General Secretary
- Prasanta Nayak, Cuttack- General Secretary
- Amiya Das, Bhubaneswar- General Secretary
- Biplab Patra, Digapahandi- General Secretary
- Debashish Mohanty, Mayurbhanj- Secretary
- Sunil Kumar Das, Mayurbhanj- Secretary
- Rajesh Pradhan, Titlagarh- Secretary
- Subramanyam Mohanty, Mayurbhanj- Secretary
- Durga Tripathy, Malkangiri- Secretary
- Abhimanyu Kusal, Sonepur- Secretary
- Mitu Das, Pattamundai- Secretary
- Kailash Mukhi, Phulbani- Secretary
- Soumit Mitra, Cuttack- Secretary
- Aditya Nanda, Kalahandi- Secretary
- Tanmay Swain, Bhubaneswar- Secretary
- Pratap Mohanty, Jajpur- Secretary
- Baikuntha Nayak, Sundargarh- Secretary
- Mukunda Gouda, Ganjam- Secretary
- Kaliprasad Mishra, Kendrapara- Secretary
- Jitendra Mohanty, Baripada- Secretary
- Durga Samantray, Bhubaneswar- Secretary
- R Murali Rao, Berhampur- Secretary
- Santosh Bej, Bhubaneswar- Secretary
- Ashok Patjoshi, Dharmagarh- Secretary
- Bhagaban Panda, Sorada- Secretary
- Solar Mishra, Jaydev- Secretary
- Laxman Meher, Bolangir- Secretary
- Pravash Panigrahi, Bolangir- Secretary
- Biplab Jena, Angul- Secretary
- Muralidhar Behera, Binjharpur- Secretary
- Pradip Mohanty, Binjharpur- Secretary
- Pruthiraj Sahoo, Rayagada- Secretary
- Ashok Sahoo, Boudh- Secretary
- Satyabrata Das, Mayurbhanj- Secretary
- Narayan Loha, Birmaharajpur- Secretary
- Lal Bikram Singh Deo, Bargarh- Secretary
- Gyana Giri Goswami, Cuttack- Secretary
- Ratikanta Rout, Anandpur- Secretary
- Pradipta Khuntia, Choudwar-Cuttack- Secretary
- Chiranjay Sahoo, Choudwar-Cuttack- Secretary
- Debasish Acharya, Derabish- Secretary
- Santosh Pattnaik, Paradeep- Secretary
- Premananda Behera, Sakhigopal- Secretary
- Dipak Madhual, Saraskana- Secretary
- Satyajit Mishra, Bhubaneswar- Secretary
- Siba Shankar Samantaray, Khordha- Secretary
- Siba Shankar Samantaray, Khordha- Secretary
- Sanjay Sethi, Bhubaneswar- Secretary
- Dipti Ranjan Kuanar, Erasama- Secretary
- Kamala Kanta Mohapatra, Balikuda- Secretary
- Jay Narayan Tripathy, Sundargarh- Joint Secretary
- Kishore Nayak, Bhubaneswar- Joint Secretary
- Dillip Senapati, Bhubaneswar- Joint Secretary
- Jitendra Kumar, Bhubaneswar- Joint Secretary
- Mukunda Deba Samal, Bhadrak- Joint Secretary
- Pratap Rout, Bhubaneswar- Joint Secretary
- Satyajit Dash, Bhubaneswar- Joint Secretary
- Manoranjan Mohanty, Bhubaneswar- Joint Secretary
- Rabi Chhotray, Bhubaneswar- Joint Secretary
- M. Rao, Bhubaneswar- Joint Secretary
- Saroj Pradhan, Raghunathpalli- Joint Secretary