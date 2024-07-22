BJD announces names of 16 panelists for media engagements

Odisha
bjd appoints 16 panelists

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday announced the names of 16 panelists to keep party’s view point in the electronic media debates.

According to a press release, the leaders were appointed as panelists following the directives of party president Naveen Patnaik. “In supersession of all previous orders, as per the direction of the BJD president Naveen Patnaik, the following party leaders have been authorised to represent the party in various electronic media debates and present the party perspectives,” the release said.

Here’s is the list of BJD’s panelists:

  1. Prashant Muduli,
  2. Byomkesh Ray,
  3. Subas Singh,
  4. Goutambuddha Das,
  5. Sarada Jena,
  6. Latika Pradhan,
  7. Ramesh Behera,
  8. Manmath Routray,
  9. Tumbanath Panda,
  10. Mihir Ray,
  11. Chinmay Sahoo,
  12. Ipsita Sahoo,
  13. Sofia Alam,
  14. Irani Ray,
  15. Biswa Pratap Sahoo,
  16. Arup Srichandan

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

