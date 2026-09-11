Bird population in Bhitarkanika rises

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Kendrapada: The Bhitarkanika National Park and Sanctuary under the Rajnagar Forest Division in Kendrapada district reportedly recorded a marginal increase in the nesting bird population this year.

According to the Rajnagar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), the data of three-day census conducted this year revealed that as many as 1,483 more birds were found in the Bhitarkanika National Park and Sanctuary as compared to the previous year.

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A total of 132,279 birds belonging to 10 species were found across 2,864 nests built on 1,419 trees in in Bhitarkanika, the data said.

The Forest Department had carried out the bird census over three days across locations including Mathadia, Durgaprasad Dia and Laxmiprasad Dia.