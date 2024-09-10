Bird flu on peak in Odisha, 5 poultry owners kept on quarantine!

Kendrapara: In a report today, it has been reported that bird flu is at its peak in Odisha, as many as five poultry farmers have been quarantined.

According to reports, the incident has been reported from Derabisa area of KEndrapara district in Odisha. The administration is on a war-footing.

The swab samples of five poultry owners has been collected by the Health Department. The samples will be sent for test at the earliest.

The five poultry owners have been kept in home quarantine. All the poultry farm owners in whose farms chicken have died have been advised to be in quarantine.

Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.