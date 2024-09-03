Bird flu in Odisha continues to affect poultry farms, central team to visit affected areas soon

Pipili: Today is day three of the chicken culling operation in wake of the bird flu in Odisha. The culling is underway in Delanga block of Puri district. Today it has been seen that country chickens have been affected.

Additional medical officers of the district level including Block Veterinary Officer are involved in the rapid response (RR) team this. There is a system for the farms to be sanitized after the culling of the chickens.

It is worth mentioning that, so far bird flu has been detected in Pipili, Nimapada, Satyabadi and Delanga in Puri district in the state. The central team is coming on September 4 and September 5 to monitor the bird flu situation in Odisha.

In addition, as many as 51 Rapid Response Teams are engaged in farm sanitation and culling for disease prevention. So far 35 thousand chickens have been culled.

According to reports, bird flu has been suspected to have spread to Kendrapara district. Residents of Narsinghpur area noticed six bags of dead chickens. Many dead chickens were found on the roadside of Kendrapara under Narsinghpur panchayat of Derabisha police station limits. Yesterday, the district animal husbandry department collected chicken samples from all the farms in the local area. The reports are awaited.