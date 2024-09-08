The news is by your side.

Bird flu confirmed in Kendrapara district

By Abhilasha
Kendrapara: The bird flu outbreak has begun to spread its wings in the Kendrapara district with the detection of the H5N1 virus strain among poultry birds in the Balia and Endara blocks.

Sources said samples had been collected from Balia and Endara blocks in Kendrapara district and sent to Bhopal have tested positive for avian influenza, informed Chief District Veterinary Officer, Kendrapara.

The avian influenza was first detected in the Pipili and Satyabadi blocks on August 26. In response to the outbreak, veterinary officials had initiated culling operations.

