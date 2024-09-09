Bird census in Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha from today, details awaited

Bhitarkanika: Bird census in Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha from Monday, counting will continue till September 13, said reports. Four teams will count from 6 am to 9 am. Five forest personnel have been deployed in each team.

Bird counting will be conducted at Mathadia, Lashmiprasaddia, Durgagaprasaddia of Kanika range and Balidia of Rajnagar range.

Rajnagar Forest Officer Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav said that the forest department is hopeful that more birds will be counted this year than last year. With the arrival of the rainy season, native birds from all corners of the country choose the Bhitarkanika National park.

This bird nests in the trunks of trees such as Guava etc in the river mouth, Brahmani river, etc. However, foreign birds are counted in the month of January and domestic birds are counted in the month of September.