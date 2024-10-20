Bini Muduli, the daughter of a cook and an Anganwadi worker, becomes first Bonda tribe girl to clear Odisha Civil Service Exam

Malkangiri: “Where There Is A Will, There Is A Way.” People who believe in this proverb, turn every obstacle into stepping stone and find ways and means to become successful. One Bini Muduli of Malkangiri district has proven it by clearing the Odisha Civil Service Examination-2022. With this, she also scripted a history and became the first girl from the Bonda community in Mudulipada of Bonda Ghat.

The other reason what surprised everyone about Bini Muduli, the daughter of a cook and an Anganwadi worker, is that she cleared the prestigious exam without any coaching. She preferred for self-study and watched YouTube videos to prepare herself.

Bini is the daughter of Ram Muduli, a cook at Mudulipada High School, and mother Sunamani Kirasani, an Anganwadi worker, is a native of Khemaguda village and belongs to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG). She completed her schooling at Mudulipada Primary Shool. Then moved to the Malkangiri-based Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) and completed her Plus Two. Later, she did her graduation from Bikram Dev College in Jeypore and became an Ayurvedic assistant.

After deciding to appear for the Odisha Civil Service Exam, Bini focused on self-studies and used YouTube videos due to financial constraints. However, she secured the 596th rank in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category in the Odisha Civil Service Examination-2022 results of which were published by the Orissa Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Saturday.

Bini’s achievement has not just made her family members happy and feel proud alone, but also to the entire community and the locality.

Bini, who has gave all credits of her success to her parents, teachers, friends, and colleagues, has the aim to work closely with the government and ensure to implement the schemes meant for the development of the Bonda community.