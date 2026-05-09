Bindu Sagar tragedy: Minor boy dies after drowning

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Bhubaneswar: A minor boy drowned while he was bathing with his friends in Bindu Sagar pond in Bhubaneswar of Odisha on Friday night.

The deceased minor is reported to be from the Laxmisagar police station area.

According to the reports, the boy had gone to bath in the pond along with his friends when the tragic incident took place.

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When the boy did not return home from Bindu Sagar, worried family members began searching for him.

Later, the boy was rescued from the pond and rushed to Capital hospital for treatment. However, doctors on duty declared him dead on arrival.