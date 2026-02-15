Bindu Sagar to be redeveloped as heritage lake under Ekamra project: Odisha Minister Harichandan

Bhubaneswar: The iconic Bindu Sagar near the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar will be redeveloped as a heritage lake under the Ekamra project, informed Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Sunday.

Speaking to the newsmen, Harichandan informed that the Ekamra project, initially planned by the Naveen Patnaik’s government in 2019, is now targeted for completion by March 2027.

According to the Minister a new agency has been roped-in to execute the works as the previous agency has been disengaged after it expressed his unwillingness to continue further.

A fresh project plan is being prepared with allocation of additional budget as the state government has decided to build a big statue of Lord Shiva, construct an interpretation centre and redevelop the Bindu Sagar as a heritage lake.