Biker killed after 108 ambulance hit him in Sambalpur, locals stage road blockade

Bolangir: In a tragic incident, a biker was killed after being hit by an 108 ambulance on NH-26 at Fasad Chhak in Sambalpur on Saturday morning.

The deceased man has been identified as Hemanta Pradhan, a resident of Lohisingha.

Reports say, Hemanta was on his way to his home when he fell down and a speeding ambulance came and hit him from behind. He died on the spot.

After the accident, the driver of the ambulance fled from the spot.

Later, the irate locals staged a road blockade demanding compensation for the deceased family.

On being informed about the accident, the police reached the spot and started a probe into the matter.