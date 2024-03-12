Bike rider killed in Angul of Odisha after truck collision, people stage protest

Angul: An accident occurred on National Highway 55 passing through Angul district in which a bike rider was killed in Angul. A motorcycle rider died in a truck collision in front of Angul High School.

In protest, people set a truck on fire. According to information, the accident took place late at night in front of Angul High School under Angul Town Police Station.

The deceased bike rider has been identified as Biswajit Nanda of Hulurisingha village was hit by a truck. He died on the spot. The deceased used to run a paan shop near Biswajit Gandhi park.

After closing the shop at night, he used to return home by bike. At that time, a truck carrying coal from Cuttack to Sambalpur hit Biswajit’s motorcycle. As a result Biswajit died on the spot.

There was tension after the accident. People set the truck on fire. On receiving the news, the Angul Town police station reached and controlled the situation and informed the fire department. Two vehicles of the fire department reached and doused the fire.