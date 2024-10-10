Bike Rider killed after speeding car runs over him in Balangir

Balangir: In a tragic incident, a bike rider was killed after a speeding car hit the motorcycle he was riding at Salepali road in Balangir on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Bhima Nayak, a native of Udar village in Balangir district.

As per reports, Bhima was riding back home, when a speeding car ran over him. Meanwhile he died on the spot.

On being informed about the incident, the local police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. They are investigating the incident.