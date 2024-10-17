Bike rider killed after getting hit by Bolero in Daspalla of Odisha

Daspalla: In a tragic incident, a bike rider was killed after his bike was hit by a speeding Bolero in Nayagarh district of Odisha on Thursday. The accident took place near the school of Neliguda village.

As per reports, a youth was going in a bike. When he was crossing the Neliguda School in Daspall area a speeding Bolero vehicle hit his bike. As a result of the accident the bike rider was killed on the spot.

Again, following the accident a tyre of the Bolero burst and thus it overturned. Accordingly, the people who were travelling in the Bolero have sustained injury. They have been admitted to Daspalla Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

After getting information Daspalla Police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

In another incident, a vehicle of the Forest Department hit a car near Garha Khordha on the National Highway no. 16 in Khordha district. The car was coming from Bhubaneswar side. A youth has turned critical in this incident.