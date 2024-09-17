Bike rams into roadside tree in Nayagarh, two killed

By Subadh Nayak
bike rams into roadside tree in nayagarh

Nayagarh: In an unfortunate incident, two persons died on the spot as their bike rammed into a roadside tree in Odisha’s Nayagarh district on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Suryakant Behera of Dalak village under Odagaon police station limits and Gyan Ranjan Sahu of Madyakhanda village under Daspalla police limits.

According to sources, Suryakant and Gyan Ranjan were going on a bike to Nachhipur from Andharkot. However, their bike rammed into a roadside tree as Suryakant lost control over the bike for some reason when they approached Nachhipur square.

Soon, some irate locals blocked the road demanding adequate compensation for the families of the deceased persons. Vehicular movement was disrupted following the road blockade.

A team of cops from Daspalla police station reached spot after getting information and started an investigation into the matter.

While Suryakant was working as manager in Mukhyamantri Bus Seva, Gyan was the supervisor, said sources.

