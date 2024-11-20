Bike overturns in Balasore as drunk biker carrying 3 friends loses balance, 2 dead and 2 injured

Balasore: In a tragic accident, at least two died and two others are injured as a bike overturned to the roadside after the biker lost balance near the petrol pump in Gujuri bazaar this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Bikash Murmu and Bapi Murmu of Kasima Badar.

According to information, the four friends were travelling in the same bike due to which the bike rider lost balance and the bike overturned after losing balance.

The PCR van patrolling at that time in the area noticed the accident and rescued them and rushed the injured to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), Balasore. The four of them were drunk due to which the mishap occurred, said sources.