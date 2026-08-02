Bike-laden container catches fire in Odisha

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Brahmapur: In an unfortunate incident, a number of bikes were reportedly turned into ashes as a bike-laden container caught fire in Ganjam district of Odisha this evening.

According to reports, the fire mishap occurred when the bike-laden container was parked near a petrol pump on the Natinal Highway-16 near Sumandi village of the district.

On being informed, firefighters from Ichchapuram rushed to the spot in order to douse the fire. Later, teams of firefighters from Chikiti, Patrapur, Kanisi and Brahmapur also joined to bring the fire under control.

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According to Brahmapur fire officer Thakur Prasad Dalai, the fire occurred when the driver was not present at the spot. Besides, it is not yet known under what circumstances the fire occurred.

A detailed probe has been initiated into the matter, he informed.