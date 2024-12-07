Bike collides with Odisha government bus, 3 killed

Malkangiri: As many as three persons were killed after their bike collided with a speeding government bus on National Highway 326 near MV-7 village in Malkangiri district this evening.

All the trio died on the spot as the bus run over them after colliding head-on the two-wheeler at a turning near the Tamasa River.

Soon after the accident, the bus driver fled the scene, said sources adding that a team of cops from the Malkangiri police reached the spot and started an investigating by sending the bodies to the hospital for postmortem. They also have seized the ill-fated vehicles involved in the road mishap.

While one of the deceased has been identified as a resident of Padmagiri in MV-86, the identities of the other two victims are yet to be ascertained.

