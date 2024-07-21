Biju Patnaik sports award name to remain unchanged, informs CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Majhi said in a press meet, ‘Biju Patnaik Sports Award’ name will not be changed and it will continue to remain the same.

CM Mohan Majhi said, he came to know about dropping Biju Patnaik’s name from Sports Award from the media. He had no such information about changing the name of the award. Biju Babu’s contributions for the country and the state would be always remembered.

Yesterday, the newly-formed BJP government in the state has renamed the Biju Patnaik Sports Award as Odisha Rajya Krida Samman.

The Biju Patnaik Sports Award was instituted in 2001-2002 to honour the legacy of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, it was intended to recognise his exceptional contributions in the field of sports.

The award is presented on the occasion of National Sports Day on August 29, in four different categories – outstanding performance in sports and games, lifetime achievement in the promotion of sports and games, excellence in coaching and excellence in sports journalism.

