Biju Janata Dal issues Three-Line Whip for Rajya Sabha Elections 2026

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today issued a Three-Line Whip for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections 2026 to be held on March 16.

Pramila Mallik, the Chief Whip of the opposition party, issued a notification directing all the party MLAs not to leave the head quarter and be present in Bhubaneswar from March 13 to March 16 unfailingly in view of the Rajya Sabha Elections 2026.

“All MLAs of the Biju Janata Dal in the Odisha Legislative Assembly are hereby informed that the voting for the Rajya Sabha Elections 2026 will be held on Monday, 16th March 2026, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM in the premises of the Odisha Legislative Assembly,” the notification read.

“All Biju Janata Dal MLAs are directed not to leave HQ and be present in Bhubaneswar from 13th March to 16th March 2026 unfailingly,” it added.

“This may be treated as a Three-Line Whip, and strict compliance is solicited,” Pramila Mallik mentioned.

It is to be noted here that the election in Odisha will be held for four seats. BJD has fielded Santrupta Mishra and Dr Datteswar Hota as party’s candidates. While Santrupta Mishra is made the candidate for the lone sure-to-win seat, the conch party has fielded Datteswar Hota as common candidate. Congress and CPI(M) have announced to extend their supports to him.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Manmohan Samal and Sujit Kumar as its candidates for the two sure-to-win seats. Besides, it has declared support for Dilip Ray, who is contesting the election as independent candidate for the fourth seat against BJD’s Datteswar Hota.