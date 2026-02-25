Biggest cash seizure in Odisha Vigilance history, Rs 4 crore cash recovered from mining officer’s house, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough, Odisha Vigilance officials have recovered over Rs 4 crore in cash from the flat of Debabrata Mohanty, Deputy Director of Mines, Cuttack Circle, following his arrest for accepting a Rs 30,000 bribe from a licensed coal vendor. The cash, hidden in trolley bags and almirahs, marks the largest cash seizure in Odisha Vigilance history.

Mohanty was apprehended yesterday while taking the bribe, allegedly in exchange for allowing smooth coal depot operations and granting transport permits.

Simultaneous searches were conducted at his Bhubaneswar flat, Bhadrak ancestral house, and Cuttack office, yielding additional assets, including a two-storey building and 130 grams of gold jewellery in Pahala, Bhubaneswar.

The recovered cash is still being counted, and Vigilance officials are probing Mohanty’s income-generating assets.

Watch the video here:

