Big relief for hotels and dhabas, 20% more gas will be available from 23rd March

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Bhubaneswar: In a big relief for hotels and dhabas, a 20% increase in gas supply will be available from March 23rd. The states, including Odisha, will receive a 20% hike in their gas quota. Priority will be given to government canteens and dairy industries.

Due to the ongoing gas crisis in the country, supplies have been reduced in various sectors, causing problems for service providers. To address this, the Union Petroleum Ministry has decided to increase the supply.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dr. Neeraj Mittal, has written to the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories, informing them that from March 23rd until further notice, 20% more gas will be provided to the states. This will increase the total supply to 50% of the pre-crisis quota.

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The additional 20% gas will be allocated on a priority basis to restaurants, dhabas, hotels, canteens of industrial establishments, food processing units, dairy industries, low-cost canteens, and community kitchens run by state governments or local administrations.

Additionally, 5kg gas cylinders will be provided to migrant workers, with strict instructions that this LPG should not be used for any other purpose. The letter also directs taking stringent steps to prevent misuse of LPG.