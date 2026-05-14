Big Relief for Apartment Owners: Odisha Amends Stamp Act, Simplifies Registration Process, watch

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Bhubaneswar: In a major relief for apartment owners, the Odisha government has amended the Indian Stamp Act through an ordinance to simplify apartment registration and reduce stamp duty burden on Thursday.

Under the amendment, apartment owners’ associations will now have to pay only Rs 50,000 as stamp duty for registering common areas and amenities in an apartment complex.

Earlier, the stamp duty for such registrations was calculated based on property value and multiple slabs, making the process complex and costly.

Key changes in the ordinance:

Flat Rs 50,000 for common areas: Associations will pay a fixed Rs 50,000 stamp duty to register common areas and amenities, irrespective of project size. 5% duty on undivided share: At the time of sale of individual apartment units, 5 percent stamp duty will be levied on the undivided portion of common areas and amenities attached to the unit. Single slab for apartment value: Instead of three different slabs based on apartment value, only 5 percent stamp duty will be charged on the sale of individual units.

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The state cabinet had earlier approved the issuance of the ordinance for necessary amendments to the Indian Stamp Act. Officials said the move will cut paperwork, reduce disputes, and make apartment registration faster and more affordable for buyers and associations.

The amendment is expected to benefit thousands of apartment owners across the state, especially in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and other urban areas where group housing projects are concentrated.

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