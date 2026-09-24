Bidesh Sikhyabruti Scholarship 2026: Odisha Gives SC, ST Students Until Sept 30 to Apply
Odisha’s Higher Education Dept has extended the Bidesh Sikhyabruti scholarship deadline to Sept 30, 2026. SC and ST students can apply online via the OSS portal.
BHUBANESWAR — SC and ST students in Odisha planning to study abroad now have more time to apply for government financial support under the Bidesh Sikhyabruti Scheme.
The Higher Education Department has moved the application deadline to September 30, 2026. The previous cutoff was September 19, 2026. Officials decided to give candidates extra days so they can finish gathering and uploading their required paperwork.
Interested students must complete the entire process online. Applications are accepted through the Odisha State Scholarship Portal (OSS Portal) at scholarship.odisha.gov.in.
The department has advised candidates to carefully read the full scheme guidelines and eligibility terms on its official website before sending in their forms.