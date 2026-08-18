Bidesh Sikhya Bruti scheme: Odisha govt to fund these students who want to pursue studies in foreign universities, online application begins, check details

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Bhubaneswar: Government of Odisha has introduced a new scheme ‘Bidesh Sikhya Bruti’ for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) Students aspiring to pursue postgraduate and Ph.D. courses in the top 200 QS-ranked foreign institutes and universities.

Students having an annual family income of up to Rs 12 lakh are eligible to avail of the benefits under this scheme, which will support a total of 50 SC and ST students.

Interested students desiring to avail of the scholarship under the scheme are advised to submit their application through the OSS Portal from August 18 to August 31.

To be eligible for the Bidesh Sikhyabruti scholarship, applicants must fulfill the following criteria:

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Domicile Requirement: The applicant must be a permanent resident of Odisha.

Category: The scheme is applicable only to candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories of Odisha.

Admission Requirement: The applicant must have unconditional offer of admission to Top 200 QS-ranked foreign Institutes/ Universities as per the latest available QS Ranking at the time of submission of application for scholarship.

Income Criteria: The annual gross family income (without deductions) should not exceed Rs. 12,00,000. This includes income of all members of the family and from all type of sources including pensionary benefits. The applicant shall declare that he/she is not a regular employee of any Central/ State/ PSU/ Autonomous Body at the time of application for the Bidesh Sikhyabruti.

Exclusivity of Benefit: The applicant should not be availing any other scholarship or financial assistance from State/Central Government / PSU or any other organization including private institutions or persons at the time of receiving support under this scheme. The applicant should not avail any other scholarship or financial assistance from any other Govt or PSU for the same purpose and course. If a student receives any financial assistance, fellowship, grant, fee waiver, or stipend from a foreign university/institution or any other national/international funding agency, in future, for the purpose of pursuing higher studies abroad, he/she shall not be eligible to receive scholarship under the Bidesh Sikhyabruti Scheme of Government of Odisha. In case such assistance is obtained after the sanction of the scholarship, the Government reserves all rights to cancel the award.

Clean Record: Applicants shall be debarred from availing the financial assistance under this scheme, if any disciplinary action or criminal charges are reported by the Indian Embassy/High Commission in the concerned country during the period of the financial support.

Candidates already staying or studying or having completed studies abroad by utilizing any other scholarship from State Government, other agency, or through own funds are not eligible to apply under this scheme.

Course-wise Eligibility and Duration: