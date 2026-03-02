Bhubaneswar: YouTuber Rahul murder case busted, 3 arrested, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police have busted the YouTuber Rahul Maharana murder case within three hours of the murder in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and arrested three persons.

The three accused have been identified as Sangram Keshari Behera alias Satura, Samarendra Behera alias Munna, and Sangram Behera alias Kuna.

As per the information received, the Commissionerate Police swung into action soon after the murder last night. Even before the FIR was lodged, tracking of the accused had begun with the help of technical and human intelligence. Within an hour, the police traced the owner of the bike used by the miscreants. The accused were living in a rented house in GGP Colony.

The police have seized two bikes, three mobile phones, and a knife from the accused. Notably, YouTuber Rahul Maharana was killed in a knife attack in the playground of GGP High School in the GGP colony area in the capital city last night.

Advertisement

The Commissionerate Police have arrested three accused in Rahul’s murder within three hours.

Along with justice for Rahul, there’s a demand for strict punishment for the accused.

Watch the video here: