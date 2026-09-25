Bhubaneswar: Youth Critically Injured in Organized Attack at Master Canteen

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Bhubaneswar: A festive atmosphere in the capital was marred by violence after a youth was brutally attacked by a group of miscreants near Master Canteen Square on Friday.

The victim, identified as Udit Das, sustained grievous injuries in the attack and was rushed to Capital Hospital in a critical condition, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Preliminary investigation suggests the assault was pre-planned. The accused allegedly called the victim to the spot before launching a coordinated attack, police said.

The motive behind the attack is suspected to be a college dispute and past enmity, though the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.

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The broad daylight attack in one of the busiest areas of the city has triggered panic among locals and commuters.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and have launched a manhunt to nab the attackers.

Further investigation is underway.