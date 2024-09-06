Bhubaneswar: Youth claiming political links arrested for duping job aspirants

Bhubaneswar: The Capital Police unit of the Twin City Commissionerate Police reportedly arrested a youth on charges of duping some job aspirants of thousands of rupees.

One Hiranmaya Patra of Sailashree Vihar filed a complaint alleging that Rahul Sahoo of Chhelia village under Kaniha police station limits in Angul district had duped him of Rs 12,000 with the promise to provide job to his wife in teachership line.

The accused had won the trust of Patra by saying that he has a very good contact at the political circle and he even showed some of his photos with several politicians. However, when Hiranmaya contacted and asked Rahul about the job for his wife, the latter switched off his phone.

Realizing that he was duped by Rahul, Hiranmaya filed a complaint against him. Based on the complaint, cops started an investigation into the matter and arrested the fraudster.

In course of probe, police came to know that one Bhupendra Nial also had given Rs 15,000 to the accused through phone pay after he assured him his transfer in Bhuan Steel Plant. Another man, identified as Prakash Rout, also had given Rs 18,000 cash to the accused with a hope to get a job for his relative. Thus, the accused had taken Rs 45000 from people in the name to provide job in different sectors.

Police forwarded Rahul Sahoo after his arrest and carrying out further probe in the case.