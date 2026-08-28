Bhubaneswar: Youth Attacked With Sword For Refusing To Pay Extortion Money

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Ganesh Puja, extortion terror has returned to the capital city Bhubaneswar of Odisha. A youth was allegedly attacked with a sword for refusing to pay chanda (puja donation).

The incident was reported from Bharatpur police station limits, where miscreants are allegedly demanding extortion money from shopkeepers and stopping vehicles on the road to collect money.

The victim is Anshuman Patnaik, a youth from Durgamadhab Nagar under Bharatpur police station limits. He runs a self-drive car showroom.

According to reports, at around 9:30 PM last night, Anshuman was standing near the Ayurvedic Hospital when four miscreants allegedly attacked him without warning for not paying chanda. When his maternal uncle tried to save him, he too was injured in the sword attack.

Advertisement

Anshuman was admitted to a private hospital in critical condition. Following a complaint at Bharatpur Police Station in this connection, police have started an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

Watch the video here: