Bhubaneswar: Youth attacked by miscreants in Keshura area, admitted to Capital Hospital

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Bhubaneswar: A youth was attacked by miscreants in Bhubaneswar’s Keshura area this evening and was admitted to Capital Hospital in a serious condition.

The incident has added to the growing concerns about safety in the Badagarh police station area, which has witnessed a surge in crimes like sword and knife attacks, and vehicle thefts.

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The victim, identified as Raja, a car driver from Nayagarh, was attacked around 7-7:30 pm. Locals rushed him to the hospital, and police have launched an investigation.

Raja had reportedly taken a white Dzire car from his owner and driven it to the Hitech area, parking it at Hitech Square before heading to Keshura, where the attack occurred. Police are investigating the motive behind the attack.