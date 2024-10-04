Bhubaneswar youth arrested for stabbing 5 including police constable

Bhubaneswar: Mancheswar police in Bhubaneswar today arrested a youth on charges of stabbing five persons including a police constable with a knife. The arrested youth has been identified as Deepak Naik of Sriramnagar area.

According to police, the staff of Mancheswar P.S under SI Suvendu Giri S had been on patrolling duty. At this time at Sriram Nagar Basti, the PS staff found Deepak holding a knife terrorising and attacking some local people.

The cops restrained Deepak, but he tried to abscond from the spot. When the PS staff wanted to detain him he attacked them with the knife, causing injury to OAPF Gopi Sabar on the chest causing injury to him.

One HG Abdul Sarfaraj Khan also sustained a minor injury in his leg. Besides, three general public were also injured in this incident.

However, the accused person was overpowered and arrested by the police team. A knife was also seized from his possessions.

Later, a case was registered at the Mancheswar against him under sections 126(2)/118(2)/109(1)/132/221/351(3) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and he was forwarded to the court.