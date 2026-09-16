Bhubaneswar: Youth arrested for blackmailing girlfriend and making intimacy video viral

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Info Valley Police in Bhubaneshwar arrested a youth on charges of blackmailing his girlfriend and making their alleged intimacy video viral on social media platforms.

One Rajesh Kumar Nayak of Bhadrak area was reportedly working as a Sales Executive at a construction company situated in Tamando area of the state Capital City. While working in the office, Rajesh reportedly fell in love with his lady boss and allegedly had physical relationship with her after gradually wining her heart.

After winning her heart, Nayak started to blackmail her with their obscene video and demanded money and expensive things from her.

Advertisement

Finding no other way, the girl lodged a complaint at the Info Valley Police Station seeking action against the accused. Based on her complaint, cops arrested Rajesh from Nayagada on charges of raping his girlfriend and making the obscene video viral.

After arresting the accused, police sent him for medical examination and likely to produce him after completing the legal procedure later today. Likewise, cops also recorded the girl’s statement over the incident.

Further probe into the matter is underway.