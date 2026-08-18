Bhubaneswar: Woman’s gold chain snatched at gunpoint, one suspect held

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Bhubaneswar: A woman was allegedly looted of her gold chain at gunpoint outside the AIIMS in the State Capital city by two suspected chain snatchers on Tuesday.

As per sources, the woman, accompanied by a patient, had gone to AIIMS when two miscreants allegedly threatened her with a pistol and snatched the gold chain from her neck.

Following which, both of them were trying to flee on a motorcycle.

However, the woman managed to drag one of them along, resulting in him falling off the moving motorcycle.

Commuters immediately caught the person and handed him over to Khandagiri police.

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However, the other suspect managed to escape

A pistol was allegedly recovered from the caught person by police. Initial reports indicate that the arrested accused is a non-Odisha resident.

Meanwhile, Khandagiri police have launched a manhunt for the second accused.

More details about the stolen chain and identity of the accused are awaited.