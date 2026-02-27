Bhubaneswar: Woman slaps cop inside police station, video goes viral

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A video of a woman slapping an on-duty lady constable at Chandrasekharpur police station in Bhubaneswar on Thursday night is going viral on social media platforms.

According to sources, the woman reportedly came to the station regarding the status of some case. Then she started casuing a ruckus after the cops asked about the case. During the argument, she allegedly turned violent, striking the constable and misbehaving with other staff members. The woman was subsequently detained for questioning.

Police are investigating the woman’s identity and circumstances that led to the confrontation.

