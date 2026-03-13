Bhubaneswar: Woman killed in road mishap in Aiginia area

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Another hit-and-run incident was reported in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, on Friday. A woman was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the main road in the Aiginia area.

The woman’s identity remains unknown police are trying to contact her family through the mobile phone found with her to ascertain her identity.

Advertisement

Locals alleged that a car hit the woman from behind while she was crossing the road after buying vegetables, and then fled the scene at high speed. The driver escaped after being chased by people for some distance.

Police personnel from Khandagiri Thana and Tamando police station reached the scene and initiated an investigation. The police are reviewing CCTV footage to track down the car and the driver.