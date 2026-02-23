Bhubaneswar: Woman killed after being crushed by Bolero in front of Court, Watch

Bhubaneswar: A woman was killed after being crushed by the driver of an Innova car in the capital city of Odisha today. The incident took place in front of Bhubaneswar Court.

The deceased woman has been identified as Babita Dash of Badagada area.

As per the information received, the speeding car hit the bike from rear side in which the woman was travelling along with her husband and child. As she fell due to the hit, the car crushed her and fled from the scene.

The woman was then rushed to Capital hospital in a critical condition. However, she succumed to the head injury at the hospital while under treatment.

Badagada Police have reached the spot and initiated investigation.

The Innova car which crushed the woman is yet to be traced out while so far no arrest has been made.

Further details awaited.

Watch the video here: